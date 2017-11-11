Skie Kennedy
Crime & Public Safety

Sheriff’s Office: Teen runaway who left important medicine at home returns safely

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

November 11, 2017 10:36 AM

A 15-year-old Hilton Head Plantation resident who ran away from her home Friday evening returned home later that night, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Skie Kennedy had last been seen wearing black jeans and a black fleece top with gray stripes around 5:15 p.m. Friday, according to a Sheriff’s Office release.

She was reported to suffer from a condition that requires her to take medication, which she left behind when she left home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

She returned home last night unharmed.

The Sheriff's Office and Kennedy's family expressed their appreciation for the public’s attention to the matter in the releases.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

