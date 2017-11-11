Deputies ask for help solving decade old St. Helena Island murder. You could get a reward

A decade ago, on Nov. 10, 2007, 36-year-old St. Helena Island resident Lee Anderson was found dead in his Peanut Lane home from multiple gunshot wounds. His murder was never solved, and the investigation is ongoing, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release.
The Sheriff’s Office interviewed persons of interest at the time, but were unable to link them to the crime through physical evidence, according to the release.
A number of witnesses and rumors emerged in the initial investigation that divided police attention, according to the report. Through that investigation, though, it was discovered that Anderson dealt marijuana and other illegal drugs.
Deputies believe that, when he was killed, Anderson might have had a large amount of money and drugs in his possession, and been targeted for robbery because of it.
Anderson spoke with people including his girlfriend on the morning of his death but stopped responding to communications by early afternoon, the release says. His body was discovered that evening when friends came to his home to check on him.
Authorities are still evaluating physical evidence, hopeful that better forensic technology will help to identify the suspects, the release says.
If you have any information that might help authorities in this investigation, the Sheriff’s Office offers up to $2,500 as a reward for information leading to an arrest in a cold case.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Captain Bob Bromage at (843) 255- 3402, (843) 816-8013 or robertb@bcgov.net or Crimestoppers at at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).
