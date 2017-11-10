Police: Pair met Bluffton man on social media. Then they stole $1,500 in valuables from him.

A Bluffton man reported the theft of $1,550 in tools after two of “friends” he met via social media took his vehicle.
The incident was reported on Wednesday from a residence on Coney Island Lane, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The victim said the two borrowed his vehicle around 1 a.m. and he later realized his tools were missing from inside.
The man told a deputy that he had not known the friends, a man and a woman, for very long, and that he called the pair but they never answered.
This isn’t the first time something like this had happened but never reported them, the report said.
The tools reported taken were a Ryobi 1800-watt generator, a Dewalt 20 vold hand tool set, two Makita grinders, a Kobalt Ratchet set and a shop vacuum cleaner.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
