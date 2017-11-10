STOCK IMAGE
STOCK IMAGE

Crime & Public Safety

Bluffton woman was told she won $980,000. Then she checked her bank account.

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

November 10, 2017 2:03 PM

A Bluffton woman was notified she had overdrawn her bank account by nearly $24,000 after she thought she had won $980,00 in a raffle.

The woman received a letter from a man named Fed Goodman on Oct. 6 that informed her that she had been selected to win $980,000 in a raffle, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report filed on Wednesday.

The letter informed her that she needed to send two checks to cover the costs of collecting her winnings.

The woman told a deputy she received two checks from an address in Ontario, Canada. One check was for $7,850 and the second was for $15,680.

The woman then deposited those checks into her Bank of America account, the report said.

With the checks deposited, the woman wrote two cashier’s checks in the same amounts and sent one to an address in Wisconsin and the second to an address in Tennessee in order to collect her winnings.

She was later informed by her bank that the two checks she cashed were not valid and that she had overdrawn her account by $23,530.

"When asked, (the woman) stated she believed it was a scam because she never entered a raffle to win any prizes," the report said.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street

    Beaufort resident Lucas Posey shot this video on Thursday afternoon of a raging mad motorcyclist as he confronts a driver of a passenger vehicle on Boundary Street.

Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street

Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street 0:21

Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street
A Hardeeville gas station was robbed at knife-point. Here's where it happened. 0:50

A Hardeeville gas station was robbed at knife-point. Here's where it happened.
Recruit testimony: Drill instructor said “What happens in squad bay stays in squad bay” 0:43

Recruit testimony: Drill instructor said “What happens in squad bay stays in squad bay”

View More Video