Bluffton woman was told she won $980,000. Then she checked her bank account.

A Bluffton woman was notified she had overdrawn her bank account by nearly $24,000 after she thought she had won $980,00 in a raffle.
The woman received a letter from a man named Fed Goodman on Oct. 6 that informed her that she had been selected to win $980,000 in a raffle, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report filed on Wednesday.
The letter informed her that she needed to send two checks to cover the costs of collecting her winnings.
The woman told a deputy she received two checks from an address in Ontario, Canada. One check was for $7,850 and the second was for $15,680.
The woman then deposited those checks into her Bank of America account, the report said.
With the checks deposited, the woman wrote two cashier’s checks in the same amounts and sent one to an address in Wisconsin and the second to an address in Tennessee in order to collect her winnings.
She was later informed by her bank that the two checks she cashed were not valid and that she had overdrawn her account by $23,530.
"When asked, (the woman) stated she believed it was a scam because she never entered a raffle to win any prizes," the report said.
