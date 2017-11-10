Bluffton eatery employee hits panic alarm after argument over ice, cheating heats up

An employee of the Bluffton Taco Bell hit the silent panic alarm after a couple in the store argued Wednesday over a cup of ice and an alleged infidelity.
The incident was reported on around 7:15 p.m. at the Taco Bell on Gateway Village Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
When a deputy arrived, a couple was sitting in the middle of the parking lot arguing.
The man said he and his girlfriend of two years had argued ument because he believed she was “getting gifts from other males,” the report said. When the boyfriend came to pick his girlfriend up from the restaurant,he took her phone to look at her messages.
The woman told the deputy that she and her boyfriend were arguing over a cup of Parker’s Gas Station ice that was intended for her sister, the report said. The woman said her boyfriend believed the ice was bought for her by another “subject” and he “became jealous,” the report said.
The woman added that she was then “grabbed” and “pulled into the vehicle” by her boyfriend. While she did not wish to pursue charges, she did wish the boyfriend would stay away from her.
The manager of the Taco Bell told the deputy he hit the silent panic alarm when the pair began to fight and that he wished to have the man banned from the business. The man was issued a trespass notice and no injuries were reported.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
