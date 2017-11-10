After being fired, Bluffton fast food worker allegedly threatened to shoot boss

An employee of a Bluffton restaurant allegedly threw rice and threatened to shoot her manager when she was fired Wednesday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident was reported around 11 a.m. at Zoe’s Kitchen on Fording Island Road.
The manager called the Sheriff’s Office after he and an assistant manager pulled an employee aside to fire her after she allegedly displayed a poor attitude and poor work habits and was late regularly, the report said.
When the employee was told she’d been fired, she allegedly began throwing rice around the kitchen and swore at the manager and the assistant.
The manager told a deputy that the woman then threatened to shoot him, saying, “I’ve got a heater for you. I’m going to shoot you. I know where you live,” the report said.
The deputy later called the woman, who denied threatening the managers. The deputy noted in the report that the woman became “aggressive” on the phone and said that the managers could not stop her from returning to the restaurant.
The deputy wrote that a trespass notice would be issued and told the woman that if she continued to threaten the employees or returned to the business that the incident could be revisited.
