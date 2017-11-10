freeimages.com
Woman, 3 kids were in a Lady’s Island mobile home when the kitchen caught fire

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

November 10, 2017 10:43 AM

A woman and three children escaped from a mobile home fire on Lady’s Island early Friday, according to the Lady’s Island-St. Helena Island Fire District.

Smoke and flames were coming from the kitchen area about 2 a.m. when firefighters and law enforcement arrived on the scene of the single-wide mobile home on Sandy Lane, district spokesman Scott Harris said.

Two teams entered and extinguished the fire. Harris said the blaze was mostly contained to the kitchen, but smoke damaged the rest of the home.

The homeowner told firefighters she fell asleep while she was cooking something on the stove, Harris said.

He said the fire spread to the back wall and cabinets, waking the woman up, and she was able to get herself and her children out of the residence without injury.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

