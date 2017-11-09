An anonymous tip once led to this Burton man’s arrest. Now the ATF is looking again

A Burton man reported several months ago as wanted by federal authorities for being a felon in possession of a firearm is still on the lam, according to a post on the Beaufort Police Department’s Facebook page.
Dallas Major, 32, of Burton, is being sought by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after a firearms offense that originated in Beaufort, the post says.
He is described as being 5-foot-11 and 275 pounds.
The post says he should be considered dangerous.
In April 2016, Major was arrested by Beaufort police and charged with fleeing to evade arrest, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
An anonymous tip led to his arrest outside Walmart in Beaufort, where police alleged they searched his vehicle and found 2.7 pounds of marijuana, over 6 grams of suspected cocaine, an undisclosed amount of suspected morphine and ecstasy, and a stolen Glock .45 handgun.
Anyone with information on Major’s current whereabouts may call Investigator Raley at 843-322-7914 or the tip line at 843-322-7938.
