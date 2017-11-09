$6.1 million in drugs found in NC town of 500 people – across from the fire station

The town of Simpson, four hours east of Charlotte, has a population of about 500 people, but Pitt County sheriff’s deputies say they found enough marijuana and heroin stashed there to feed thousands of drug habits.
Police searched a nondescript kitchen equipment business, located across the railroad tracks from the town’s fire station, media outlets are reporting.
In all, deputies seized:
- $6 million worth of marijuana.
- $100,000 worth of heroin.
- More than $100,000 in cash.
The investigation started Tuesday just after noon, when deputies stopped a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Vo Thien Ozen on East 10th St., media outlets reported. Deputies found drug paraphernalia but no drugs, so they issued a citation and released Ozen, according to a report from TV station WITN.
After further investigation, deputies began a search of the kitchen equipment business owned by Ozen in Simpson, according to a Greenville Daily Reflector report.
The drugs and cash were found inside the storage site, media outlets reported. The sheriff’s office issued arrest warrants on Ozen for one count of felony maintaining a business for the purpose of drug activity, two counts of trafficking marijuana and one count of trafficking heroin, reported TV station WITN.
