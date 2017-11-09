The cops say this guy used a knife to rob a Hardeeville gas station. Do you know him?

A man wielding a knife held up a Parker’s gas station in Hardeeville early Thursday morning, according to a police news release.
The man demanded money from the register at the station, located at 16319 Whyte Hardee Boulevard, about 2:35 a.m., the release said.
He then reportedly went to the Pilot gas station, got into a silver car and left the area headed south on I-95.
Anyone with information on the robbery or the man seen in surveillance images may call Detective T.J. Hubbard at 843-227-4606.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103
