Crime & Public Safety

The cops say this guy used a knife to rob a Hardeeville gas station. Do you know him?

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

November 09, 2017 8:59 AM

A man wielding a knife held up a Parker’s gas station in Hardeeville early Thursday morning, according to a police news release.

The man demanded money from the register at the station, located at 16319 Whyte Hardee Boulevard, about 2:35 a.m., the release said.

He then reportedly went to the Pilot gas station, got into a silver car and left the area headed south on I-95.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the man seen in surveillance images may call Detective T.J. Hubbard at 843-227-4606.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

