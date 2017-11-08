‘He watched her cross the parking lot’ before allegedly exposing himself near Bluffton outlets

A Bluffton man was charged with indecent exposure in connection with a Sept. 15 incident in which a woman reported a man exposed himself to her in the parking lot of the Tanger 2 Outlets.
Gunner Church, 34, was charged on Monday after he turned himself in to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
The victim told a deputy that she was walking back to her vehicle in the Ultra parking lot when she saw a man waiting in a vehicle around 12:20 p.m. on the day of the incident.
The window of the vehicle was rolled down and the woman could see the man was wearing an orange baseball cap with an emblem and sunglasses.
“He watched her as she crossed the parking lot, which made (the victim) feel extremely uncomfortable,” the report said. “As (the victim) got settled in her vehicle, the unidentified white male pulled across the isle next to her vehicle.”
When the woman looked over at the man, she saw him expose himself, the report said.
The woman took down the man’s license plate number and quickly drove away before contacting the Sheriff’s Office.
On Sept. 26, a deputy met with the woman and showed her with a photo lineup of possible suspects. The woman circled Gunner Church’s photo and said she wanted to pursue charges.
According to Beaufort County Detention Center and Beaufort County Court records, Church, who was booked on Monday, was released the same day after he posted bail on $5,000 bond.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
