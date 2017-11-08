These thirsty thieves stole 32 cases of beer in Bluffton, Hilton Head, police say

Two men are being sought by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for stealing beer from businesses on Hilton Head Island and Bluffton.
One of the men is accused of taking two cases of beer from Kangaroo Express at 1 Gum Tree Road on Hilton Head at 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 9. He returned at 3:43 on Oct. 4 and reportedly took another three cases, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.
A previous police report said the man’s nickname might be “Cornbread.”
Anyone with information on this man may contact Lance Cpl. Zeman at 843-255-3308 or call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Please reference Case 17S218197 or 17S191410.
The other man being sought by the Sheriff’s Office is accused of taking 27 cases of beer valued at $501 and $17 worth of food from the Bluffton Walmart on three different occasions. The times of the theft were 6:33 p.m. Sept. 9, 10:02 p.m. Oct. 26 and 2:36 p.m. Nov. 2.
A previous police report listed the stolen food as chicken wings and said the man left Walmart in a black Cadillac.
Anyone with information on this man may contact Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Please reference Case 17S212005, 17S233805 or 17S237073.
Anonymous tips may be called in to CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372)
