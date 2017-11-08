Man wanted for failure to register as a sex offender may be in Beaufort

A man wanted for failure to register as a sex offender is known to frequent an area of Beaufort, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Candido Villalobos Salazar, 37, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, third offense.
He is known to frequent the area of Tekoa Lane in Beaufort.
Salazar is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He also has numerous tattoos including “Salazar” on the right side of his neck, the release said.
Anyone with information on Salazar’s whereabouts may contact Sgt. Wilkinson at 843-255-3420 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 842-524-2777.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
