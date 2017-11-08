Candido Villalobos Salazar
Candido Villalobos Salazar Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office
Candido Villalobos Salazar Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

Crime & Public Safety

Man wanted for failure to register as a sex offender may be in Beaufort

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

November 08, 2017 10:44 AM

A man wanted for failure to register as a sex offender is known to frequent an area of Beaufort, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Candido Villalobos Salazar, 37, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, third offense.

He is known to frequent the area of Tekoa Lane in Beaufort.

Salazar is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He also has numerous tattoos including “Salazar” on the right side of his neck, the release said.

Anyone with information on Salazar’s whereabouts may contact Sgt. Wilkinson at 843-255-3420 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 842-524-2777.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Puppy set on fire in Savannah. Police bodycam shows rescue.

    Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police release bodycam footage of officers rescuing a puppy that was set on fire on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, hours before the Rock 'n' Roll Savannah Marathon was set to begin. Editor's Note: Graphic content

Puppy set on fire in Savannah. Police bodycam shows rescue.

Puppy set on fire in Savannah. Police bodycam shows rescue. 0:35

Puppy set on fire in Savannah. Police bodycam shows rescue.
Manigault sentenced to life in prison for murders of Bluffton, Charleston women 1:10

Manigault sentenced to life in prison for murders of Bluffton, Charleston women
A man was shot on St. Helena Monday night, this is where it happened 0:34

A man was shot on St. Helena Monday night, this is where it happened

View More Video