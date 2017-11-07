Here’s what the Bluffton attempted sexual assault suspect looks like

Law enforcement and the public have a visualization of the suspect in an attempted sexual assault in Bluffton late Friday night after a composite was made Tuesday.
The victim of the assault near the Bluestone Apartments met with a forensic artist from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division at the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, providing details on her attacker’s appearance and facial features, according to a Sheriff’s Office release.
An updated description of the subject depicts him as a slender African-American male between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-6, possibly in his 30s with a crooked nose, potentially from a prior broken nose, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was missing an upper front tooth and sounded as thought he had a speech impediment or lisp, having trouble pronouncing words with the letter “s.” At the time, he was wearing a black or dark hoodie and latex medical- or food service-style gloves and smelled of alcohol and cigarettes.
The female victim was walking her dog when she was approached by the suspect who punched her in the face, threw her to the ground and began trying to rip her clothes off, according to a Sheriff’s Office release. He allegedly told the victim he was going to sexually assault her. Authorities believe the assault happened near an access road behind Bluestone Apartments.
The woman’s dog became aggressive toward the assailant and scared him off as he was attempting to remove her clothes, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He ran from the scene and has not yet been identified or found.
Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Seth Reynells at 843-255-3709 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-Crime-SC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments