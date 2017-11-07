Man crawling on Bluffton store floor tells cops 7 beers he drank ‘not a problem’

A man was charged with public disorderly conduct Monday after he allegedly crawled around on the floor of a Bluffton store and refused to leave.
The incident was reported at the May River Road Dollar General, according to a Bluffton Police Department report. An officer was called to the store by a manager who noticed the man crawling around on the floor. The manager also said she believed the man to be “grossly intoxicated” because he smelled like alcohol.
When the man stood up, the manager asked him to leave. He refused and became “belligerent and disturbing,” the report said.
The man could not provide officers with an address, but said he lived somewhere off Simmonsville Road.
“(The man) advised that he had approximately seven beers, which to him was not a problem,” one officer wrote in the report.
An officer noted that the man appeared to be unsteady on his feet, spoke with slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.
He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments