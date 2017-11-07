Thieves stole gun from Bluffton vehicle, left evidence in neighbor’s car, report says

The holster for a handgun reported stolen Monday from a Bluffton home was found in the next door neighbor’s vehicle that had also been broken into, according to a Bluffton Police report.
The break ins happened at two residences on Nob Hill Court on Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to the report.
An officer responded to the first home after a report of a vehicle break in. The vehicle owner said that when he opened his car Monday around 6:30 a.m., he noticed that his center console and glove box were open and that items had been moved inside the vehicle. Nothing appeared to be missing, but when he checked his wife’s vehicle, he saw an empty brown hand gun holster on the driver’s side seat that did not belong to either of them, the report said. The center console of the vehicle and glove box had also been opened and items had been moved around.
The man’s wife told an officer that her wallet containing credit cards, drivers license and spare house key had been taken. She also reported $25 in cash was missing from the vehicle.
The couple’s next door neighbor also reported his vehicle had been broken into. The owner told an officer that he locked his pickup truck the night before and came outside the next morning to see that the doors were left open, a separate report said. His glove box was also open and his Ruger 40 caliber handgun had been taken, the report said. The brown holster his neighbors found was his.
Officers swabbed each of the vehicles for possible DNA evidence.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
