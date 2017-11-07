4 life sentences for man who sexually assaulted, killed elderly Bluffton woman

More Videos 0:35 Puppy set on fire in Savannah. Police bodycam shows rescue. Pause 1:10 Manigault sentenced to life in prison for murders of Bluffton, Charleston women 0:49 Recognize this man? He allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart 0:34 A man was shot on St. Helena Monday night, this is where it happened 0:29 School board member wants outside help with Beaufort County enrollment numbers. Here's why. 0:52 It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming. 0:51 'You can feel the history here:' Norman Reedus, Dave Chappelle visit the Penn Center 1:54 Here's what to expect today at former Parris Island drill instructor's court-martial 1:19 High school football: Hanahan at Bluffton 0:39 To build organs, doctors don't use ink in this 3D printer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Manigault sentenced to life in prison for murders of Bluffton, Charleston women Jerry Lee Manigault has been sentenced to life in prison after he plead guilty Monday for the murders of Bluffton resident Polly Ann Mitchell and Charleston-area resident Julia Ann Mudgett. Manigault murdered and robbed both elderly women in May 2014. He also sexually assaulted Mitchell. He was convicted of two counts of murder, two counts of burglary, criminal sexual conduct and strong-armed robbery. Jerry Lee Manigault has been sentenced to life in prison after he plead guilty Monday for the murders of Bluffton resident Polly Ann Mitchell and Charleston-area resident Julia Ann Mudgett. Manigault murdered and robbed both elderly women in May 2014. He also sexually assaulted Mitchell. He was convicted of two counts of murder, two counts of burglary, criminal sexual conduct and strong-armed robbery. Ashley Jean Reese/areese@islandpacket.com 14th Circuit Solicitors Office

