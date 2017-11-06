More Videos

Here's what to expect today at former Parris Island drill instructor's court-martial 1:54

Here's what to expect today at former Parris Island drill instructor's court-martial

Pause
She sang at Bluffton Freedman's house dedication months before tragic car wreck 0:33

She sang at Bluffton Freedman's house dedication months before tragic car wreck

Coligny pizza place shows off its hand-made dough based on a dumpling recipe 0:53

Coligny pizza place shows off its hand-made dough based on a dumpling recipe

Driving golf carts at night? Good or bad 0:49

Driving golf carts at night? Good or bad

Look who's coming to Parris Island from ESPN 0:19

Look who's coming to Parris Island from ESPN

Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall 1:13

Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall

To build organs, doctors don't use ink in this 3D printer 0:39

To build organs, doctors don't use ink in this 3D printer

This tiny home may be small, but it comes with a big list of features 1:10

This tiny home may be small, but it comes with a big list of features

Meet the full cast of Christian-themed Hilton Head Island soap opera 1:45

Meet the full cast of Christian-themed Hilton Head Island soap opera

High school football: Hanahan at Bluffton 1:19

High school football: Hanahan at Bluffton

  • Recognize this man? He allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart

    Beaufort police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27. The man was captured on surveillance video walking out of the store with what appears to be a cash drawer tucked underneath his arm. Anyone with information should contact investigator Joshua Dowling at 843-322-7950, the tip line at 843-322-7938 or message Beaufort Police through Facebook.

Recognize this man? He allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart

Beaufort police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a cash drawer from the Beaufort Walmart around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27. The man was captured on surveillance video walking out of the store with what appears to be a cash drawer tucked underneath his arm. Anyone with information should contact investigator Joshua Dowling at 843-322-7950, the tip line at 843-322-7938 or message Beaufort Police through Facebook.
Beaufort Police Department/Facebook

Crime & Public Safety

Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a male subject wanted for committing a burglary at the Enmarket convenience store in Okatie around 2:05 a.m. Monday. The Sheriff's Office posted this video of the incident on their Facebook page. In the video, the man appears to hack his way through the wall and crawls into the office of the gas station. Anyone with information should contact Cpl. Andrew Calore at 843-255-3411 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC and reference case number 17S218016. A reward may be offered for identification.