‘It’s not mine.’ Pineland man held after suspected drugs found during gas station nap

A Pineland man was arrested early Monday morning at a Bluffton gas station after he was found asleep in a vehicle with cocaine inside, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.
Tony Devore, 27, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and disorderly conduct after he was found sleeping in a Honda Accord parked at the Parker’s Gas Station on Jennifer Court around 3:40 a.m.
When officers arrived, they knocked on the vehicle’s window “several times” before Devore woke up.
“Even when (Devore) woke, he did not seem able to follow our instructions to roll down his window,” one officer wrote in the report.
The officers then pulled on the door handle and found the vehicle was unlocked. They smelled marijuana as well as alcohol, the report said.
“I also observed an open alcoholic container in the center console and a bag containing small zip-lock plastic bags (commonly used for drug distribution) next to the beer,” the report said.
When Devoregot out of the vehicle, he had difficulty standing, red, bloodshot eyes and appeared to be “grossly intoxicated,” the report said.
He allegedly told the officers that there was noting illegal in the vehicle before officers noted that there was “drug paraphernalia” in plain view.
They found a digital scale with white, powdery residue in the center console along with a plastic bag with more white powder inside.
Officers also located a 9 mm pistol in the glove box and a clear plastic jar under a seat with green leafy residue inside that an officer noted to be suspected marijuana.
They also found more suspected marijuana residue on the floorboard.
Devore said he was unaware there were any drugs in the car, the report said.
“(Devore) stated that he had a passenger in the vehicle earlier, and the drugs might have been his,” the report said. “He did not provide a name for this passenger. He stated he was sleeping there because he knew he was ‘too drunk’ to drive.”
An officer tested the white powder at the scene and it tested positive for cocaine, the report said. The powder weighed 1.4 grams.
Devore was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center where, as of Monday afternoon, he remained confined without a bond assignment, according to detention center and Beaufort County Court records.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
