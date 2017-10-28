Coligny Beach armed robbery suspect caught in N.C., police say

Tyheem Ferebee, of Hilton Head Island, was arrested on Wednesday for two counts of armed robbery and firearm possession during a violent crime, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office records.
Ferebee, 17, is suspected as being a participant in an alleged armed robbery at Coligny Beach on Hilton Head in April, according to police records.
Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said Saturday that Ferebee was picked up on other unrelated charges in Mecklenburg County, N.C.
The victim of the crime told police in April that he was walking at Coligny beach when three males approached him wearing dark clothes.
The report says, one of the suspects wearing a black bandana pointed a 9mm silver handgun at the man’s stomach and said ‘Give us your F***ing S**t’”
Another suspect pointed a gun at the man’s head, the report says.
The suspects fled after the man gave them his backpack, the report says.
Bromage said Ferebee was identified as a suspect during the course of the investigation.
No bond was set for Ferebee.
Two juvenile suspects were apprehended by police directly following the incident, reports say.
