Crime & Public Safety

Keep your Lowcountry trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween with these sex offender search tools

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

October 28, 2017 12:40 PM

Halloween is a fun and festive time of year, but it is also a time for parents to be on their guard. While razor blades in apples and many other stories are the stuff of urban legend, sex offenders are a very real threat.

According to World Atlas, there are 12,892 registered sex offenders in South Carolina, many of them in Beaufort County. Other resources, like the Klaas Kids Foundation, founded by Marc Klaas, father of murder victim Polly Klaas, put that number at over 15,000.

Fortunately, there are resources available to help parents locate offenders before their children take to the streets in search of candy.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s website offers the ability to search the state’s sex offender registry by location within either a one to three mile radius of a specific address or by zip code. You can also search by name. Concerned parents can find the site at scor.sled.sc.gov.

You can also access the Beaufort County Sex Offender Registry at bcso.net or the Jasper County Sex Offender Registry at jaspercountysc.gov.

According to online law enforcement division records, there were 2,470 instances of sexual battery in 2015, representing a roughly 10 percent increase over 2014, when there were 2,237.

In addition to having to register with the state, additional laws and precautions are in place to regulate the behavior of offenders and keep children safe.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

