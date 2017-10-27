2 who killed Ridgeland man in front of children sentenced to 50 years

More Videos 0:41 Ready for a 'Glowcountry Adventure?' Check out these new light-up zipline courses Pause 0:35 Traffic will be slower on Boundary Street in Beaufort. Here's why. 0:39 Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools 0:43 Here are 3 ways to tell if your pine trees are dying 1:23 Don’t say things that aren’t nice… stop doing that … he’s a grown man 1:18 Watch: Off-duty trooper saves choking man at Buffalo Wild Wings 1:10 Check out this first look inside Skull Creek Dockside restaurant 0:52 5 fun facts about 'Polo Ponies' 0:58 Here's what it's like to ride the St. Mary's Railroad 0:51 POP tennis versus Pickleball: similarities and differences between the sports Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder The 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office released surveillance video found after a Ridgeland man was gunned down in front of four children in June 2015. The 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office released surveillance video found after a Ridgeland man was gunned down in front of four children in June 2015. 14th Circuit Solicitors Office Produced by areese@islandpacket.com

