He was watching TV when he heard the glass break. Later he saw the bullet holes.

A Burton man watching television in his living room during the early Wednesday morning “heard what what he believed to glass breaking” and later found two holes in his front window, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Friday.
Initially, he didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary, the report said. But later that morning — after the sun had come up — the man found “two small holes in his front, left window” and what appeared to possibly be a BB fired from a BB gun, according to the report.
Deputies took photos of the holes in the window, but were unable to recover any other bullets or BBs, the report said.
