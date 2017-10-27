Crime & Public Safety

He was watching TV when he heard the glass break. Later he saw the bullet holes.

By Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

October 27, 2017 3:21 PM

A Burton man watching television in his living room during the early Wednesday morning “heard what what he believed to glass breaking” and later found two holes in his front window, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Friday.

Initially, he didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary, the report said. But later that morning — after the sun had come up — the man found “two small holes in his front, left window” and what appeared to possibly be a BB fired from a BB gun, according to the report.

Deputies took photos of the holes in the window, but were unable to recover any other bullets or BBs, the report said.

Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas

  • Watch: Woman leads Georgia police on high speed chase — with her two young children in the back seat

    A woman led Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office deputies on a high speed chase around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Police used a precision immobilization technique (PIT maneuver) to safely stop the vehicle. When police approached the vehicle, they found two young children — ages 5 and 8 — in the back seat. Neither was wearing a seatbelt. Police say the mother was under the influence of drugs at the time of the chase. She's been arrested and charged with DUI, drug possession, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and two counts of endangering a child by DUI. Neither child was injured. Note: This video may be disturbing to some viewers.

