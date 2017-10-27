Stock image
First she heard gunshots, then a dog yelp

By Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

October 27, 2017 3:09 PM

A Lobeco woman believes her dog was shot Thursday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Friday.

The woman told deputies that when she came home from work Thursday, she noticed the dog “holding its front left leg off of the ground and would not walk on the leg,” according to the report.

Earlier in the day, the dog owner’s sister heard two gun shots, and “immediately after hearing the shots, she heard a dog yelping in the same area where the shots had come from,” the report said.

However, the sister “didn’t think too much of it at the time,”

Deputies examined the dog and found what “appeared to be a fresh wound” on its leg, “possibly caused from a bullet or pellet impact,” the report said. A second injury was found on the leg, determined to be a “possible exit wound.”

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and deputies have advised the woman to take to the dog to a veterinarian, according to the report.

Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas

