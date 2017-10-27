Crime & Public Safety

Deputies: Bluffton woman stole from boss to pay for cell phone, life coaching lessons

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

October 27, 2017 1:06 PM

A Bluffton woman turned herself in to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning to face charges she opened a debit card in her employer’s name and spent $15,000 on a cell phone bills and life coaching lessons.

Darla Campbell, 60, of Bluffton is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent after she allegedly made several purchases between October of last year and Aug. 22, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.

Deputies began to investigate Campbell on Aug. 23, when her former employer at K&K Plumbing on Hilton Head Island realized Campbell had made the transactions. He discovered them when he visited Bank of America to open a debit card the previous day. The teller told him a card had already been issued from the company’s checking account in his last name, the report said.

When he looked into the transactions, the man said he was able to trace the activity back to Campbell because she has access to the account and was in charge of the company’s financial account. He also discovered that she was paying for “her cell phone bill as well as life coaching classes she took,” the report said. The transactions totaled to $15,771.

Campbell was released on a $10,000 bond Friday afternoon, according to Beaufort County Detention Center records.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder

    The 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office released surveillance video found after a Ridgeland man was gunned down in front of four children in June 2015.

Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder

Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder 1:43

Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder
Watch: Woman leads Georgia police on high speed chase — with her two young children in the back seat 1:22

Watch: Woman leads Georgia police on high speed chase — with her two young children in the back seat
Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee 0:23

Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee

View More Video