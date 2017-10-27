Deputies: Bluffton woman stole from boss to pay for cell phone, life coaching lessons

A Bluffton woman turned herself in to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning to face charges she opened a debit card in her employer’s name and spent $15,000 on a cell phone bills and life coaching lessons.
Darla Campbell, 60, of Bluffton is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent after she allegedly made several purchases between October of last year and Aug. 22, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
Deputies began to investigate Campbell on Aug. 23, when her former employer at K&K Plumbing on Hilton Head Island realized Campbell had made the transactions. He discovered them when he visited Bank of America to open a debit card the previous day. The teller told him a card had already been issued from the company’s checking account in his last name, the report said.
When he looked into the transactions, the man said he was able to trace the activity back to Campbell because she has access to the account and was in charge of the company’s financial account. He also discovered that she was paying for “her cell phone bill as well as life coaching classes she took,” the report said. The transactions totaled to $15,771.
Campbell was released on a $10,000 bond Friday afternoon, according to Beaufort County Detention Center records.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
