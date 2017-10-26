What’s being done to keep an eye on sex offenders in Beaufort County this Halloween

Some registered sex offenders across South Carolina, including those in Beaufort and Jasper counties, will have a curfew during typical trick-or-treat hours on Halloween night.
They must stay in their homes, turn off the outside lights and may not give out candy or participate in Halloween parties under rules set by the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services. The statewide curfew runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31.
Registered offenders who are no longer on probation or parole are not bound by the curfew, the agency says.
Officials encourage parents not to be alarmed but to supervise children during trick-or-treating.
Beaufort and Jasper county municipalities generally do not set official trick-or-treat times, instead leaving this to parents’ discretion.
Local residents can check for registered sex offenders living or working in their neighborhood using the Beaufort County Sex Offender Registry at www.bcso.net or the Jasper County Sex Offender Registry at www.jaspercountysheriff.org.
