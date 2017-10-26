More Videos

    Some people spend months and a lot of money planning their Halloween costumes, but you don't have to do either of those things! We headed to the Friends of Caroline Hospice Thrift Store in Beaufort to show you a few easy to create Halloween costume ideas that you could easily find and put together.

Some people spend months and a lot of money planning their Halloween costumes, but you don't have to do either of those things! We headed to the Friends of Caroline Hospice Thrift Store in Beaufort to show you a few easy to create Halloween costume ideas that you could easily find and put together. Delayna Earley Staff video
Some people spend months and a lot of money planning their Halloween costumes, but you don't have to do either of those things! We headed to the Friends of Caroline Hospice Thrift Store in Beaufort to show you a few easy to create Halloween costume ideas that you could easily find and put together. Delayna Earley Staff video

Crime & Public Safety

What’s being done to keep an eye on sex offenders in Beaufort County this Halloween

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 26, 2017 7:57 AM

Some registered sex offenders across South Carolina, including those in Beaufort and Jasper counties, will have a curfew during typical trick-or-treat hours on Halloween night.

They must stay in their homes, turn off the outside lights and may not give out candy or participate in Halloween parties under rules set by the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services. The statewide curfew runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31.

Registered offenders who are no longer on probation or parole are not bound by the curfew, the agency says.

Officials encourage parents not to be alarmed but to supervise children during trick-or-treating.

Beaufort and Jasper county municipalities generally do not set official trick-or-treat times, instead leaving this to parents’ discretion.

Local residents can check for registered sex offenders living or working in their neighborhood using the Beaufort County Sex Offender Registry at www.bcso.net or the Jasper County Sex Offender Registry at www.jaspercountysheriff.org.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

View More Video