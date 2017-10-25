Car doors ajar lead deputies to string of break ins on these Bluffton streets

A line of partially open vehicle doors led deputies to several vehicle break ins on two Bluffton streets over the weekend.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Lilac Lane and Baywood Drive on Sunday, according to several Sheriff’s Office reports.
Several residents of the streets did not know their vehicles had been tampered with until deputies saw the open doors and knocked on their doors.
Items stolen included an iPad and a small amount of money.
In the reports, several of the vehicle owners said they had not locked their cars before the break ins.
No suspects were named in the reports.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
