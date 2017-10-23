Police: Man threatens employees with Taser outside Bluffton Kroger

A cell phone was stolen Saturday afternoon outside a Bluffton grocery store after the thief threatened the victim with a Taser, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.
The incident was reported around 5 p.m. outside of the Kroger and the victim was an employee of the store, the report said.
The employee told an officer that each time he left the store to gather shopping carts, the male suspect would ask to see his phone and try to “tase” him. The employee told him no twice before handing over his phone.
The suspect ran away and the man searched for him for 15 minutes with no success.
Another employee told the officer he, too, had also fallen victim to the suspect’s threats. The suspect previously told him he had a Taser and gun in his backpack before following the second employee around the grocery store whenever he went inside.
When the officer requested surveillance video, he learned that the area was not visible on the footage.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments