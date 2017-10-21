Drugs found in car of man sleeping in Bluffton gas station parking lot

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of “man down” in the parking lot of Parker’s at 2 Gateway Village Drive in Bluffton Saturday to discover a man sleeping in his vehicle.
After several attempts deputies were able to wake the man up but his response to them seemed lethargic.
When asked why he was sleeping in the vehicle, the man replied that he was tired, a Sheriff’s Office report states.
A bag full of pills was spotted on the floorboard of the vehicle by deputies as they spoke with the individual, the report states. A search of the vehicle was conducted at that time and it was discovered the pills were Xanax.
The man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and transported to Beaufort County Detention Center.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
