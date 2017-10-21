staff photo
staff photo

Crime & Public Safety

Drugs found in car of man sleeping in Bluffton gas station parking lot

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

October 21, 2017 6:23 PM

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of “man down” in the parking lot of Parker’s at 2 Gateway Village Drive in Bluffton Saturday to discover a man sleeping in his vehicle.

After several attempts deputies were able to wake the man up but his response to them seemed lethargic.

When asked why he was sleeping in the vehicle, the man replied that he was tired, a Sheriff’s Office report states.

A bag full of pills was spotted on the floorboard of the vehicle by deputies as they spoke with the individual, the report states. A search of the vehicle was conducted at that time and it was discovered the pills were Xanax.

The man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and transported to Beaufort County Detention Center.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort Sheriff’s office: Broad River Bridge jumper may not have survived if not for these two

    Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is crediting two good Samaritans for helping a woman who jumped off the Broad River Bridge on Wednesday morning.

Beaufort Sheriff’s office: Broad River Bridge jumper may not have survived if not for these two

Beaufort Sheriff’s office: Broad River Bridge jumper may not have survived if not for these two 0:32

Beaufort Sheriff’s office: Broad River Bridge jumper may not have survived if not for these two
Peeping tom? Bluffton Police Chief says call us 0:43

Peeping tom? Bluffton Police Chief says call us
Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall 1:13

Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall

View More Video