Children, adults in Seabrook home awaken to gunshots

Six children and five adults were unharmed when bullets were shot at their Seabrook home early Saturday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release.
The residents were awoken at about 5:30 a.m. at the home on Fawnwood Lane by the sound of multiple gunshots, the release states. A caller to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reported that the residence and two vehicles parked in the yard had been struck by bullets by an unknown subject that had fled the scene.
Sheriff’s Office investigators at the scene located multiple cartridge casings of different calibers scattered outside the residence indicating at least two firearms were used during the shooting, the release states.
An investigation of the shooting is ongoing, with victims and witnesses being interviewed, the release states.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Andrew Rice at 843 255-3429 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSc if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
