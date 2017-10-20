Pixabay
Bluffton hydrant work might turn your water brown. Here’s what to do if it happens

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

October 20, 2017 2:47 PM

If you live in Bluffton, your water might be getting a little more colorful this week.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Bluffton Fire District announced that it is conducting their yearly maintenance tests on fire hydrants, and that those tests might cause brown water.

They stress in the post that the discoloration will be temporary and is purely cosmetic. It is not a threat to people or pets.

If you encounter the issue, letting water run for a few minutes should clear it up according to the post.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

