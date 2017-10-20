Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

Crime & Public Safety

Suspects stole $1,792 in gift cards from Hilton Head store, Beaufort County deputies say

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

October 20, 2017 2:08 PM

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify two women suspected of opening a credit card under a false name in order to purchase items from a Hilton Head store and return then for over $1,700 in gift cards.

The alleged theft happened on Oct. 7 at the Belk’s on Shelter Cove Lane, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The two women opened the card under the name “Kelly Green” and purchased enough items to max out the credit card.

They then returned the merchandise and had the credit of $1,762 put on gift cards.

Anyone with information about the women may contact Cpl. Calore at 843-255-3411 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

