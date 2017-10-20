Crime & Public Safety

Nearly $16,000 in trailers, pressure washer reported stolen in Pritchardville

October 20, 2017 1:41 PM

Nearly $16,000 in equipment was reported stolen Wednesday from the Old Country Store in Pritchardville, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The owner of the equipment told a deputy that he rents out the building on May River Road for storage and that he had parked two utility trailers behind the area on Oct. 11.

When he returned on Wednesday, the trailers were missing along with a pressure washer and 500 gallon water tank inside one of them.

The combined total of the equipment was $15,850, the report said.

The deputy checked the area and found no security cameras that could have captured the theft.

