Families of Bluffton teens killed in May traffic accident reach insurance settlements

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

October 20, 2017 1:10 PM

The families of two Bluffton teens killed in a May vehicle crash have reached insurance settlements with the host of a party where alcohol was allegedly served in the hours before the accident, according to Beaufort County court records.

On May 15, 17-year-old Noah Fedele and 19-year-old Samuel Bougus died in the vehicle crash on Bluffton Drive. The two friends, former Bluffton High School students, were coming from a house party hosted by Christopher Gregar, the court records say.

Court documents show that Samuel Bougus’ estate settled with the Gregar family on Oct. 4 for $499,500, of which $165,000 went to attorney’s fees.

Documents dated Sept. 29 show an agreement being reached between the Fedele and Gregar families wherein the Fedeles will receive $500.

The Gregars’ homeowner’s policy with Coastal Select Insurance is paying $500,000 to resolve the matter, the documents say.

Robert Metro, attorney for the estate of Samuel Bougus, declined comment on the settlement, as did Curtis Coltrane, attorney for the estate of Noah Fedele.

Bluffton Police Department spokesperson Joy Nelson told The Island Packet in May that Fedele lost control of the white Range Rover he was driving around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15. The vehicle struck several trees in the median of Bluffton Parkway before it flipped, killing both teens.

Each of the families also received compensation through Geico, which insured the families of both teens, according to court documents.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

