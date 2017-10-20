More Videos

    The owner and 15-year-old daughter of the Baxley, Georgia, Qwik Chik restaurant were viciously attacked after two customers became unhappy with their order on Thursday afternoon. Both sustained injuries from the incident. Baxley Police are looking for Nathaniel and Latasha Smith in relation to the assault. The subjects were last seen in a cream or silver 2007 Cadillac Escalade with tag REU8495, according to police. Baxley Police ask anyone with information on the subjects to call the department at 912-367-8305 or the 911 Center at 912-367-8111.

The owner and 15-year-old daughter of the Baxley, Georgia, Qwik Chik restaurant were viciously attacked after two customers became unhappy with their order on Thursday afternoon. Both sustained injuries from the incident. Baxley Police are looking for Nathaniel and Latasha Smith in relation to the assault. The subjects were last seen in a cream or silver 2007 Cadillac Escalade with tag REU8495, according to police. Baxley Police ask anyone with information on the subjects to call the department at 912-367-8305 or the 911 Center at 912-367-8111.
The owner and 15-year-old daughter of the Baxley, Georgia, Qwik Chik restaurant were viciously attacked after two customers became unhappy with their order on Thursday afternoon. Both sustained injuries from the incident. Baxley Police are looking for Nathaniel and Latasha Smith in relation to the assault. The subjects were last seen in a cream or silver 2007 Cadillac Escalade with tag REU8495, according to police. Baxley Police ask anyone with information on the subjects to call the department at 912-367-8305 or the 911 Center at 912-367-8111.

Trial for Georgia couple shown in viral Qwik Chik assault video moved to new county

By Ashley Jean Reese

areese@islandpacket.com

October 20, 2017 11:08 AM

The couple accused of assaulting a restaurant owner and her 15-year-old daughter at Qwik Chik in Baxley, Ga., will now be tried in Camden County, Ga., according to WTOC.

After surveillance video of the June 22 incident went viral, Eric and LaTasha Smith asked the judge to move the trial out of Appling County, WTOC reports. The couple said they feared they would not find an unbiased jury there due to “media coverage and social media posts.”

Restaurant owner Jeanette Norris told the news station she “had no idea when they asked if they could put the video out that we would have any kind of response like this.”

Baxley Police released the video when they were searching for the suspects. In a news release, the police said the Smiths became “unhappy about an order,” and then the incident quickly escalated from “verbal abuse” to assault.

Both the owner and her daughter received medical treatment at the scene, the release said.

The Smiths have been charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children, WSAV reports.

A date has not been set for the trial, according to WSAV.

