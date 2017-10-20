Bluffton man accused of dealing drugs after overdose death

A Bluffton man faces federal drug distribution charges after another person’s overdose death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced late Thursday in a news release.
Edwin M. Jenkins Jr., 30, of Bluffton, was charged in a 7-count superseding indictment with two counts of distribution of heroin, one count of distribution of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, one count of a mixture of heroin and furanyl fentanyl, one count of distribution of fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and one count of distribution of a mixture of furanyl fentanyl and U-47700 (an opioid) resulting in death.
A superseding indictment is an indictment that replaces a previous one.
The maximum penalty Jenkins could receive is life in prison and a maximum fine of $10 million, the news release said.
Jenkins is listed as an inmate at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston.
