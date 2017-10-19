Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office
Authorities: Surveillance camera captures illegal dumping in Bluffton

By Lisa Wilson

October 19, 2017 2:01 PM

A man was caught on video surveillance dumping yard debris at Pinckney Colony Preserve in Bluffton, and now the Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify him, the agency said in a news release.

The land trust on Pinckney Colony Road previously had been a hurricane debris collection site, but the gate was locked around 4:45 p.m. Saturday when the surveillance video was recorded, the news release said.

The white male, driving a red and silver Ford F150 pickup, was seen in the video turning around at the locked gate and then dumping the yard debris on the side of the road.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man may contact Cpl. Mike King at 843-255-3510 or the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 843-524-2777. Callers should reference case 17S226005. Anonymous tips may be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).

