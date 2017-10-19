Shia LaBeouf sentenced after police incident at Savannah City Market

He’s appeared in the “Transformers” and “Indiana Jones” franchises, but on Thursday actor Shia LaBeouf appeared in a Savannah courtroom to answer charges related to a July 8 run-in with the law.

LaBeouf was charged with three misdemeanors stemming from the incident at Savannah’s City Market: obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

According to a release from the Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police Department at the time of LaBeouf’s arrest, the actor approached an officer asking for a cigarette and became belligerent when he wasn’t given one. When he was asked to leave by the officer, he refused. When the officer tried to arrest him, LaBeouf ran back to his hotel.

The incident was captured by a body camera worn by the officer.

LaBeouf pled guilty to the obstruction charge according to Chatham County court records, while pleading nolo contendere to the disorderly conduct charge and not guilty to public drunkenness.

The actor was sentenced to one year of probation, one day of time served and anger management counseling. He will also need to complete a drug and alcohol evaluation within the next 30 days.

He was also ordered pay $2,680 in fines and fees for obstruction and disorderly conduct, complete a driver’s safety course by Jan. 17 and do 100 hours of community service.