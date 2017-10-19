Someone busted holes through the walls at this popular Ridgeland eatery

Someone broke into Lunch Lady in Ridgeland early Thursday morning and damaged walls and equipment, photos posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page show.
The post says no one was injured when someone entered through the kitchen wall from the vacant unit next door. The photos show holes knocked through the kitchen and bathroom walls.
A motion sensor triggered an alarm around 3 a.m., the post says.
The restaurant, located on Riverwalk Boulevard, posted that it will be closed for a few days to deal with insurance and repairs.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103
Comments