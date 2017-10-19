City of Hardeeville
City of Hardeeville

Crime & Public Safety

After Hardeeville neighbors complained, authorities found glass jars full of pot, thousands in cash

By Lisa Wilson

October 19, 2017 6:47 AM

Officers found drugs, cash and scales in a Hardeeville residence, and one person was arrested Wednesday evening, according to a news release from the city.

After citizen complaints, the Hardeeville Police Department and Jasper County Sheriff’s Office searched the residence at 701 Main St. about 5 p.m. and found several glass jars containing suspected marijuana, several thousand dollars in cash and multiple scales, the release said.

One person faces multiple drug-related charges. The suspect was not named.

