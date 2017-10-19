After Hardeeville neighbors complained, authorities found glass jars full of pot, thousands in cash

Officers found drugs, cash and scales in a Hardeeville residence, and one person was arrested Wednesday evening, according to a news release from the city.
After citizen complaints, the Hardeeville Police Department and Jasper County Sheriff’s Office searched the residence at 701 Main St. about 5 p.m. and found several glass jars containing suspected marijuana, several thousand dollars in cash and multiple scales, the release said.
One person faces multiple drug-related charges. The suspect was not named.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103
Comments