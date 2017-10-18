The white 2004 Chevrolet Express van with South Carolina license plate 1252KY was stolen from Suburban Extended Stay Hilton Head on Fording Island Road. It has two magnetic signs reading “Artistic Concrete Solutions” on it.
Crime & Public Safety

If you spot a white van that looks like this, call the Sheriff’s Office

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 18, 2017 6:45 PM

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help to find a van that was stolen out of Bluffton on Tuesday night, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The white 2004 Chevrolet Express van with South Carolina license plate 1252KY was stolen from Suburban Extended Stay Hilton Head on Fording Island Road, according to the release. It has two magnetic signs reading “Artistic Concrete Solutions” on it.

The van was seen on surveillance footage in the Bluffton area shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday. Images captured from the video are being shared with the public.

Anyone with information can call SSgt. Calendine at 843-255-3427, Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC and refer to case 17S224753.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

