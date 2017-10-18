Report: Hilton Head man doused son with gasoline, tried to use lighter

A Hilton Head Island man will likely be charged with a felony after he allegedly doused his son in gasoline Sunday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Deputies responded to Indian Pipe Lane after the man’s son called 911 around 7:45 a.m., the report said.
Once they arrived, the man’s son said his father approached him with a golf club and, moments later, poured gasoline on him.
“(The father) wanted him out of the house and was going through the eviction process,” the report said. The report also mentioned that “these disturbances are an ongoing issue” between the two.
The son told deputies that his father had a lighter and a piece of paper, which he was trying to light, after pouring gasoline on him. As he attempted to light the paper, the son called 911.
The report said that the son pushed his father in self-defense, which injured the man.
The son said “he was in fear of his life and wished to pursue criminal charges,” the report said.
A deputy documented the strong odor of gasoline in the residence and contacted a judge to obtain an arrest warrant, which was provided for the charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
According to the report, the father told a deputy that he “doused his son ... with gasoline on the front porch in an angry rage.”
The father was taken to Hilton Head Hospital for injuries sustained from falling to the ground after he was pushed and a prior medical history, the report said.
According to Capt. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff’s Office, no charges have been filed against the father yet, but Bromage confirmed the warrant for his arrest was obtained Sunday and “will be served at the appropriate time.”
