A Bluffton restaurateur was shot to death. 2 years later, the murder case goes to trial.

More Videos 0:43 Peeping tom? Bluffton Police Chief says call us Pause 0:39 Beaufort's Robert Smalls grave site was just awarded this recognition from the National Parks Service 0:36 Listen to "Ride for the Island" excerpt by Spiritual Gangsters 0:48 First look at Andes Rotisseire in Bluffton 2:36 NC boy's gravestone repossessed by minister after family didn't pay the full bill 1:13 'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico 1:34 Police officer has girlfriend pulled over for surprise proposal 0:43 Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate 0:35 Hungry Lowcountry turtle tests his luck against young alligator 0:32 Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video: Sam Collins denied bond in Bluffton restaurateur's murder Sean Thornton, deputy solicitor with the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, speaks about possible motives during Sam Collins' bond hearing on Jan. 21, 2016. Collins is charged with the October 2015 murder of Bluffton's Johnathan Cherol. Sean Thornton, deputy solicitor with the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, speaks about possible motives during Sam Collins' bond hearing on Jan. 21, 2016. Collins is charged with the October 2015 murder of Bluffton's Johnathan Cherol. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com

Sean Thornton, deputy solicitor with the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, speaks about possible motives during Sam Collins' bond hearing on Jan. 21, 2016. Collins is charged with the October 2015 murder of Bluffton's Johnathan Cherol. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com