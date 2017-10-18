More Videos

  Video: Sam Collins denied bond in Bluffton restaurateur's murder

    Sean Thornton, deputy solicitor with the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, speaks about possible motives during Sam Collins' bond hearing on Jan. 21, 2016. Collins is charged with the October 2015 murder of Bluffton's Johnathan Cherol.

Sean Thornton, deputy solicitor with the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, speaks about possible motives during Sam Collins' bond hearing on Jan. 21, 2016. Collins is charged with the October 2015 murder of Bluffton's Johnathan Cherol. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com
Sean Thornton, deputy solicitor with the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, speaks about possible motives during Sam Collins' bond hearing on Jan. 21, 2016. Collins is charged with the October 2015 murder of Bluffton's Johnathan Cherol. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com

Crime & Public Safety

A Bluffton restaurateur was shot to death. 2 years later, the murder case goes to trial.

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

October 18, 2017 12:56 PM

A Bluffton man charged with the October 2015 murder of a Bluffton restaurateur is facing a jury trial this week in Beaufort County Court.

Samuel Collins, 39, was charged with murder in connection with the Oct. 28, 2015, shooting death of Johnathan Cherol, who was killed on the back porch of his 39 Pinecrest Way home. Collins was not charged until Dec. 3, 2015. He was additionally charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

  Bluffton Neighbor of Sam and Collette Collins: 'They were loners'

    James Beaty, a neighbor of Sam Collins, 38, and his wife Collette, 34, talks about them as neighbors. The Collins are currently being held on murder charges in the Oct. 28 death of Johnathan Cherol, who was killed on the back porch of his home on Pinecrest Way in Bluffton.

Bluffton Neighbor of Sam and Collette Collins: 'They were loners'

James Beaty, a neighbor of Sam Collins, 38, and his wife Collette, 34, talks about them as neighbors. The Collins are currently being held on murder charges in the Oct. 28 death of Johnathan Cherol, who was killed on the back porch of his home on Pinecrest Way in Bluffton.

According to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the murder trial began Tuesday and is expected to be handed over to the jury on Wednesday.

During Collins’ bond hearing, Deputy Solicitor Sean Thornton revealed two possible motives in the case:

▪  anger over a home robbery Collins may have believed Cherol set up,

▪  and jealousy over an alleged flirtation between Collins’ wife and Cherol.

  2 arrested, charged with murder in Cherol homicide

    Sam Collins, 38, and Collette Collins, 34, who are married, were arrested Dec. 3, 2015, and charged with murder in the shooting death of Johnathan Cherol, Bluffton Police Chief Joey Reynolds said at an afternoon news conference. Lt. Joseph Babkiewicz said the murder weapon was a shotgun, and that Beaufort County Sheriff's Office forensics experts have played a key role in the investigation, which remains open. Cherol was found dead at 39 Pinecrest Way in Bluffton on Oct. 28.

2 arrested, charged with murder in Cherol homicide

Sam Collins, 38, and Collette Collins, 34, who are married, were arrested Dec. 3, 2015, and charged with murder in the shooting death of Johnathan Cherol, Bluffton Police Chief Joey Reynolds said at an afternoon news conference. Lt. Joseph Babkiewicz said the murder weapon was a shotgun, and that Beaufort County Sheriff's Office forensics experts have played a key role in the investigation, which remains open. Cherol was found dead at 39 Pinecrest Way in Bluffton on Oct. 28.

Josh Mitelman jmitelman@islandpacket.com

Collette Collins was also charged with murder, though her case is still pending, according to Beaufort County Court records.

Cherol, 33, was found dead from a single gunshot wound after police were called to his residence around 12:45 a.m. on the day of the shooting.

He was an active member of the local restaurant scene and co-owner of Pepper’s Old Town in Bluffton.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

