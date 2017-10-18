A Bluffton restaurateur was shot to death. 2 years later, the murder case goes to trial.

A Bluffton man charged with the October 2015 murder of a Bluffton restaurateur is facing a jury trial this week in Beaufort County Court.
Samuel Collins, 39, was charged with murder in connection with the Oct. 28, 2015, shooting death of Johnathan Cherol, who was killed on the back porch of his 39 Pinecrest Way home. Collins was not charged until Dec. 3, 2015. He was additionally charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
According to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the murder trial began Tuesday and is expected to be handed over to the jury on Wednesday.
During Collins’ bond hearing, Deputy Solicitor Sean Thornton revealed two possible motives in the case:
▪ anger over a home robbery Collins may have believed Cherol set up,
▪ and jealousy over an alleged flirtation between Collins’ wife and Cherol.
Collette Collins was also charged with murder, though her case is still pending, according to Beaufort County Court records.
Cherol, 33, was found dead from a single gunshot wound after police were called to his residence around 12:45 a.m. on the day of the shooting.
He was an active member of the local restaurant scene and co-owner of Pepper’s Old Town in Bluffton.
Caitlin Turner
