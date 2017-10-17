Bluffton man accused of uploading child pornography

A 39-year-old Bluffton man is accused of uploading child pornography after his home was searched on Monday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Nathaniel Ulmer faces four counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. He remained incarcerated late Tuesday afternoon on $20,000 bond.
The Sheriff’s Office was informed by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children initiative that the uploads had been made at Ulmer’s Buckingham Plantation Drive home, according to the release.
Ulmer, who was home at the time of the search, allegedly admitted to investigators that he was the one who uploaded the pornography, according to the release.
His electronic devices will be subjected to further examinations by the Sheriff’s Office Forensic Services Laboratory Computer Crimes Unit and the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, according to the release. Additional charges could be made.
The S.C. Attorney General’s Office will prosecute Ulmer and anyone else charged in connection with this investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
