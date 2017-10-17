He allegedly spent $6K on the victim’s credit cards, but not before he was caught on camera

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help identify a man who allegedly stole a woman’s wallet and then spent almost $6,000 with her credit cards, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
A woman’s wallet was stolen out of her purse in a handicap buggy at the Hilton Head Island Walmart on Oct. 3, according to the release. Her credit cards were used the next day at Walmart, Lowes and Sam’s Club in Bluffton, racking up $5,970 in purchases.
The suspect was captured on security footage as was the 2005 or 2006 silver Chevrolet Equinox he was driving, according to the release. He allegedly removed the license plate from the vehicle when he parked at one of the stores.
Anyone with information can call Cpl. Cornillus LaVan at 843-255-3313 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 and refer to case 17S214854.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
