Report: Someone stole $20K worth of these chairs in Bluffton

Posted Wade Livingston

wlivingston@islandpacket.com

October 17, 2017 2:56 PM

The trailer was missing and so were the chairs — about $20,000 worth of EZ Hang chairs merchandise, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The chairs and chair stands were stored inside the trailer, itself worth $2,000, and which went missing sometime between Wednesday evening and Friday morning. The trailer had been parked at a business off Burnt Church Road in Bluffton, according to the report. A chain that secured it had been cut.

The case remains under investigation.

