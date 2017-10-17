Report: Someone stole $20K worth of these chairs in Bluffton

The trailer was missing and so were the chairs — about $20,000 worth of EZ Hang chairs merchandise, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The chairs and chair stands were stored inside the trailer, itself worth $2,000, and which went missing sometime between Wednesday evening and Friday morning. The trailer had been parked at a business off Burnt Church Road in Bluffton, according to the report. A chain that secured it had been cut.
The case remains under investigation.
