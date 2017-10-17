Crime & Public Safety

He was mowing grass in Bluffton and found this gun (with roots in Atlanta)

By Posted Wade Livingston

wlivingston@islandpacket.com

October 17, 2017 02:19 PM

A Beaufort County Public Works employee mowing the grass near the on-ramp to U.S. 278 West at Okatie Highway saw something black in the tall grass and stepped off his lawnmower.

It was a black, 9 mm Hi-Point rifle, Model 995, that was recovered Aug. 16, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

There were two bullets in a magazine and one in the chamber.

And it was stolen — the report said the Atlanta Police Department had entered the gun into the National Crime Information Center database.

The Sheriff’s Office contacted the Atlanta police about the discovery, the report said.

Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston

