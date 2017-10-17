He reportedly turned without putting on blinker. Now he faces weapon and drug charges.

A Hilton Head Island man faces eight charges after he initially was pulled over early Sunday for allegedly failing to use a turn signal, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Temarcus Fields, 32, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of cocaine and simple possession of marijuana. He also faces charges for failure to stop for blue lights and fleeing to evade arrest.
The news release says a deputy attempted to stop a red Lexus sedan turning onto Cordillo Parkway from Pope Avenue on Hilton Head about 1 a.m. Sunday. The driver stopped at the entrance to Cordillo Courts apartments but then sped toward the back of the complex after the deputy approached the vehicle, the release says.
At the back of the complex, the driver reportedly got out of the vehicle and tried to run away but was apprehended.
Deputies searching the area found a receipt with Fields’ name on it, a Smith and Wesson 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, a bag containing distribution amounts of crack cocaine, heroin and a suspected schedule IV controlled substance, as well as a small amount of powder cocaine and a separate bag containing marijuana, the release says.
Fields was arrested and brought to the Beaufort County Detention Center, where he posted bond of $86,702 and was released Monday.
