This Bluffton man has been arrested, charged in shooting of child on Hilton Head

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 16, 2017 07:09 PM

A 25-year-old Bluffton man suspected in an August Hilton Head Gardens shooting which injured a child was arrested Monday afternoon on Hilton Head Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Derrick Frazier Jr. faces charges of first degree burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and four counts of attempted murder, according to the release. He remains in Beaufort County Detention Center Monday evening, awaiting a bond hearing, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Online detention center records do not yet show his incarceration.

Frazier is accused of kicking in the front door of an apartment at Hilton Head Gardens apartments in the afternoon of Aug. 19 and firing multiple shots from a handgun into the home. A young child inside the home was shot in the arm and hospitalized for several days at Savannah Memorial Medical Center. By late August, the Sheriff’s Office had suspects.

A deputy spotted Frazier in the yard of an Allen Road home on Hilton Head Island around 3 p.m. on Monday, according to the release. Frazier ran from the home as soon as deputies moved in on the home, but other deputies caught up with him.

Two other men were arrested at the home, one on active bench warrants and the other on a warrant out of Colleton County. Both were taken to Beaufort County Detention Center.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

