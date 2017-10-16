Connecticut cyclist struck on Hilton Head ID’d, in critical condition

A Connecticut man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle on Hitlon Head Island as he rode a bicycle Sunday morning.
Harrison Tull, 36, was airlifted to the Medical Universtiy of South Carolina in Charleston after he sustained serious injuries in the crash on Palmetto Bay Road shortly after 7 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. Judd Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Tull was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
According to MUSC staff, Tull was listed in critical condition Monday afternoon.
Jones said the crash happened after Tull rode a bicycle into the roadway as he headed south from a private driveway. Jones added that Tull pulled out in front of a van that was heading west on U.S. 278 with four occupants inside and the two collided.
Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern said Monday morning that no charges have been filed following the crash.
According to an investigation conducted in March by The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette, more cyclists and walkers died in the county last year than in any of the previous 10 years.
Of the 11 deaths reported in 2016, six were bicyclists and five were pedestrians.
So far in 2017, two bicyclists have been killed and one pedestrian struck and killed.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
